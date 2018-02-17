10-year strategy to protect West Norfolk’s trees

Council chiefs have agreed to support a 10-year strategy dedicated to maintaining West Norfolk’s tree stock and making provision for its future.

Officials say the borough’s tree stock must be carefully managed in order to provide a degree of resiliences to both imported pests and climate change.

Members of West Norfolk Council’s environment and community panel agreed to support the decade-long strategy at Lynn town hall on Tuesday.

West Norfolk Council’s arboricultural officer Richard Fisher said: “This strategy sets out how the council will manage their tree stocks in a sustainable way.

“An important aspect of this plan will to, as far as is practicable, make the trees and woodlands more resilient in the face of threats from introduced pests and diseases and the impact of climate change.”

The strategy, which is suggested to run from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2027, sets out an aim to increase tree canopy cover in the borough by planting new trees as well as ensuring development of newly established trees.

Mr Fisher added: “The strategy seeks to strike a balance between maximising benefits provided by trees and recognising that trees can cause significant problems for home owners when in close proximity to dwellings and gardens.

“The landscape impact of historic trees in the centre of the town including The Walks will be carefully preserved.

“However, an important element of this preservation effort will be gradual regeneration of the tree cover on these areas.

“The preservation and improvement of wildlife habitats and the conservation value of the borough’s trees and woodlands is at the heart of the strategy.”

West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for environment Ian Devereux said Norfolk homes the countries highest concentration of mistletoe and says he would like to see this protected as much as the borough’s trees.

In response to Mr Devereux’s concern, Elizabeth Nockolds said the council checks its tree on a yearly basis and has found mistletoe is actually harming some of the trees. She says some mistletoe may have to cut off but could be sold by rotary clubs around the festive period.