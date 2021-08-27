Lynn News readers have been going above and beyond and sending in birthday cards to help reach a target of 100 for Ted Kirk.

An array of cards have been arriving at our office and here is a selection of those already received.

Ted, who lives at Hunstanton, will celebrate his 100th birthday on Bank Holiday Monday.

Lynn News readers have been sending in birthday cards for Ted Kirk in a bid that he receives at least 100 cards for his milestone centenary birthday. (50606169)

His family launched the appeal at the beginning of the month as they would love to be able to give him 100 cards to make him feel extra special and kind Lynn News readers have responded.

Ted’s grandson, Eddy, said: “We just want to make him feel a teeny bit special just once.”