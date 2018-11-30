100 not out for King's Lynn firefighter heroes

A member of the European Parliament joined in the celebrations as the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) reached its 100th birthday milestone.

The only flames to tackle on the day were those from birthday candles as MEP Alex Mayer joined members of the union for the special occasion.

The FBU promotes research to help keep uniforms clean in order to prevent exposure to dangerous chemicals.

To put the union’s birthday into context, firefighters wore woollen tunics and each carried an axe and hose spanner 100 years ago.

Ms Mayer, pictured centre, met firefighter Peter Greeves, which included discussions on how European countries can share best practice to reduce fire risk.

She said: “Our brave firefighters normally only hit the headlines in terrible situations, so it is great to meet and celebrate in happier circumstances.

“The history of firefighting is one of solidarity, danger and duty. It is right that the FBU work to promote safety of firefighters and the general public.”

Pictured alongside Ms Mayer are Craig Woolsey, Peter Greeves, Stuart Shian and Lizzie Groom. MLNF-18MF0110190