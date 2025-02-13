A 100-year-old steam engine is back for the annual Lynn Mart ahead of its opening day tomorrow.

The Ex-Mayor engine arrived at the Mart from Thetford this afternoon.

This year marks its 100th anniversary after being built by special order of George Tuby of Doncaster and delivered to him at the Lynn Mart in 1925 - the first fair year.

The 100 year-old steam engine arrives at the Mart

The steam engine will be on display tomorrow until Saturday, before heading off to Leeds for the Valentines Fair.

The engine has recently gone through an extensive restoration which should preserve its appearance and mobility for another hundred years.

New to the Mart this year is a family Ferris wheel and a twist lifter ride.

Reporting by Cara Fiore