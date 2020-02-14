£105 million sale of King's Lynn Power Station completed

A German energy giant has completed its £105 million deal to buy the Lynn Power Station.

RWE Generation, which is already the second largest generator of electricity in the UK, announced it was buying the plant in December.

And the site formally became part of the company's fleet on Wednesday, once the deal was finalised.

Its 30 employees have transferred to RWE, whose sites already generate around 10 per cent of the UK's total energy needs.

Station manager Adam Kennard said: “It is great to be joining the RWE fleet, and we had a welcome event on site to bring everyone together.

"We are confident that our strong safety and wellbeing culture will align with the high standards at RWE, and we look forward to working together as one of the largest UK gas fleets.”

RWE Generation chief executive Roger Miesen added: “The acquisition of King's Lynn Power Station strengthens our position as one of the largest operators of gas-fired power plants in Europe.

"It also reinforces our engagement in the attractive UK generation market.

"As a highly flexible gas fired power station, it can support RWE in playing a key role in the transformation to a low carbon energy system."

