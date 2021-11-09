Grants are now available to tackle homelessness in West Norfolk.

‘Hope Funds’, a scheme offering grants of up to £10,000 to support projects working to tackle homelessness in East Anglia, is once again open for applications – after £96,000 was awarded in the first round of funding.

Some 11 organisations working to alleviate homelessness across East Anglia were the recipients of funding up to £10k this summer, and now applications are invited once more by projects which share the aims of Hopestead, the charity behind the grant scheme.

Homelessness

Hopestead is looking to support organisations which can provide access to a safe place to live, tackle the causes and impacts of homelessness – as well as homelessness itself – or empower people who have experienced or are at risk of homelessness to take control and get past the challenges in their way.

They are also keen to invest in projects which enhance communities, and give people connections to build relationships, solve problems and try new things to create a sense of belonging that makes a house a forever home.

Applications are invited specifically from registered charities, social enterprises, and community based not for profit ventures, and grants are open to projects which share Hopestead’s aims.

Hope Funds opened on November 1 and December 6 is the deadline for applications. Successful applicants will be announced on December 20, and these projects will then be invited to submit full proposals by January 24, 2022. The funds will be granted in March 2022.

The announcement of the latest round of Hope Funds grants is testament to Hopestead’s ethos to work collaboratively to achieve the charity’s ambitious goal of ending homelessness in the East of England.

CEO Marie-Claire Delbrouque explained: “We’re so proud of the partnerships we’ve made since we launched in October 2020. We know that it is only through working together that we can make homelessness a rare, brief, and non-recurring event in people’s lives, and ensure that those moving into a property from a route of homelessness have everything they need to thrive.

“There are so many incredible organisations and fantastic projects working to alleviate homelessness across our region, and through our Hope Funds grant scheme, we have an opportunity to support these great initiatives that are making such a vital difference.

“Our first round of funding showed us just what an impact the Hope Funds grants can make, and I would urge eligible applicants to please do apply.”

Organisations and projects wishing to apply for the Hope Fund grant scheme can do so here: https://www.hopestead.org/apply-for-funding/

One of Hope Funds' previous recipients is Empanda, a CIC (Community Interest Company) which offers community-based housing related support across Norfolk and day care services across Norfolk and Suffolk also received a grant.

A representative of Empanda said: “The grant from Hopestead has enabled Empanda to access a small team of specialist counsellors able to respond quicker, and often more appropriately to the young persons’ needs assisting them to become more positive about their future.

"We know from experience that when a young person feels positive and in control of their life they are more likely to move on to permanent accommodation successfully and avoid the pitfall of repeat homelessness.”