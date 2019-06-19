A King’s Lynn charity, which aims to build a better future for teenagers experiencing difficulties in mainstream education, has been awarded £10,000 by the People's Lottery.

Open Road West Norfolk welcomed North West Norfolk MP, Sir Henry Bellingham for a visit earlier this month to mark the donation.

Sir Henry Bellingham, second right, with Sir James Bagge, far right, at Open Road West Norfolk. Photo: Paul Tibbs (12653195)

Open Road is a charity that has provided struggling students with basic training in mechanics for the last 10 years.

It has been able to branch out into a new construction-industry training programme as result of the donation.

The chairman of trustees, David Lennard Jones, said: "The move into construction training is a big and exciting step."

This new training programme has involved a recently-developed joinery workshop, which is run alongside the automotive workshop.

Nine students already, are taking advantage of this new space though they are not the only ones, as Sir Henry on his visit got hands-on with the new equipment, which included a chop-saw.

The funds from the lottery, along with a further £1,650 from West Norfolk Council, will continue to allow Open Road to provide further painting, brick-laying and plastering tuition at its premises at Hardwick Industrial Estate in Rollesby Road.

Mr Lennard Jones said: "There should be provision to help bring them back into the educational fold. That's what we can do at Open Road."

Sir Henry, who was met on his visit by the charity's patron Sir James Bagge, former Sheriff of Norfolk, said: "Open Road with its automative and construction industry training is clearly providing added value to the educational environment of West Norfolk."