12-year flytipping battle leaves King's Lynn residents furious

Flytipping between George Street and Loke Road Recreation Ground in Lynn (4453855)

A Lynn alleyway which has been targeted by flytippers for nearly 12 years has been subject to another attack.

The alleyway between George Street and Loke Road Recreation Ground, in Lynn, has been piled high with unwanted items including sofas, cabinets and a car seat.

Resident Susan Sexton, of Loke Road, who has been fighting against flytipping for nearly 12 years, is again attempting to raise awareness of the issue by bringing it to the attention of the council.

She said: “I know it’s an ongoing problem, but it is beyond a joke. It is piled up behind a food shop and if the services needed access to the rear of the house - forget it.

“The council have told the residents to pay for it to be removed and share the bill as it is only a minority flytipping. This is grossly unfair.

“If rubbish is on the street it will be cleared so is the only answer to meet up in the dead of the night to dump it round the corner and risk the fine?

“Several people including myself have tried several times over a number of years to get this problem solved - we are getting nowhere.”

Among the discarded housing items is several general rubbish bags and empty alcohol cans.

Ms Sexton spotted this latest incident earlier this month and said it has been sitting still for weeks.

She added: “I sent a letter with photographs to the council and they rang me earlier this week about it.

“They said it will be sorted out but couldn’t give me a date as to when. They also said because it is in the alleyway it is private property and they are not allowed to enter it to clear it.

“I have been in contact with them for a number of years over flytipping in this area as well as other areas across Lynn. It seems once there is a pile of rubbish other people just come along and dump their rubbish here too.”

West Norfolk Council had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.