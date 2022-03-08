An inspirational 12-year-old has managed to raise over £600 for the children of Ukraine in a matter of days.

Archie Ruskin, from Hilgay, is determined to make sure that the children displaced by the Ukraine war don't go without toys.

He started a fundraising page last Thursday after watching the tragic events unfolding on the evening news.

Archie Ruskin,12, has shown incredible empathy for the children affected by war (55323217)

Claire Ruskin, Archie's Mum said: "Archie spoke to me after watching the evening news in his room.

"He said he was worried about how this war is affecting the children, he is so close with his six-year-old brother Noah, and he said 'he couldn't imagine' how Noah would feel without his toys."

The Downham Academy student's empathy for his little brother sparked the idea to start an online campaign.

He recognised that Noah would feel "lost" without his toys, as they are such a vital part of imagination play.

Since Archie launched the fundraiser he has surpassed his original target of £200- to donate please click here.

Claire said: "We have been overwhelmed by the compassion and support people have shown.

"Archie's friends have been handing out leaflets and a gentleman came to the door with £40 in an envelope the other day for the fund.

"People's generosity has floored us, and Archie is adamant he will make these children smile.

"It really is amazing and I'm so unbelievably proud of having raised such a kind young boy."

Archie also gave all of his teddy bears to a Downham Academy donation scheme for Ukraine last week, he said: "They need them more than I do."

The family are in touch with St Olga's Church in Peterborough, who will help get the toys over to Ukraine.

The church has been involved with a variety of donation schemes in West Norfolk, organising transport to the Ukraine border to deliver medical kits, food and baby supplies.