£135k King's Lynn crossing upgrade plan revealed

County transport officials have today announced plans for a £135,000 upgrade to a busy Lynn road crossing.

Work is set to begin next month on the pedestrian and cycle crossing on Gaywood Road, near the King Edward VII Academy.

And motorists are being warned the road will be shut altogether on the first two Sundays of June to enable resurfacing work to take place.

In a statement, released this morning, Norfolk County Council said the crossing work will start on Tuesday, June 1.

A temporary crossing point will be provided during the project period and Stop/Go boards will also be used to control traffic when lanes are closed.

As part of the scheme, the section of Gaywood Road between the crossing and the Tesco junction at St Faith's Drive will also be resurfaced.

For that, an outbound road closure will be in force between the Tesco junction and the Tennyson Avenue turning on both Sunday, June 6 and June 13, between 7am and 11pm.

The authority says the closure is necessary in order to minimise disruption.