15,000 people attend King's Lynn's Fawkes in the Walks fireworks extravaganza

By Jeremy Ransome
Published: 10:01, 07 November 2022
A massive 15,000 people attended the annual free Fawkes in the Walks fireworks extravaganza in Lynn on Friday night.

It was the 13th time the West Norfolk Council-run event had been held at The Walks.

The park was packed with stalls and rides and Radio West Norfolk presenter Simon Rowe entertained the crowd and turned on the station's DAB signal.

Fawkes in the Walks. Photos: MATTHEW USHER
There was live music from Vex and headliners The Chebbs.

Borough Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge lit the bonfire before the impressive firework display.

