Marquettes Baton Twirlers athlete, Scarlette Burton,15 from Salter's Lode near Downham, has been selected to represent England at the forthcoming European Championships in Spain this summer.

The talented teen has a hearing and vision impairment but she hasn't let that top her twirling ambitions which will see her competing against Europe's best later this year.

Scarlette has been chosen to represent her club and her country in the Junior Women’s Solo Twirl,Two Baton and Freestyle Solo sections after beating other top class twirling athletes at the England International Selection competition on March 6.

Scarlette Burton has been chosen to represent England for her magnificent Baton skills (55399177)

Scarlette's team trainer Charlotte Cornish said:"Scarlette has trained hard for this honour and will be stepping up her training to compete with the best twirlers from around Europe.

"We are immensely proud of Scarlette’s achievement and can’t wait to see her shine on the international floor.

"It’s a huge honour to be part of the England team, to travel abroad and represent her country. She is a devoted athlete, and we are proud and excited for her future."

Scarlette started twirling at age four and started competing at age eight.

She is described as a "natural" at her sport and trains for hours every day to improve and develop her baton and bodywork skills.

Scarlette achieved an individual National Champion title last year.

Ms Cornish said in a press release:"She is only 15 and has achieved so much at a young age, despite a hearing and vision impairment, Scarlette continues to develop and perfect her skills.

"Scarlette has become an inspiration to our younger club twirlers, they love to train alongside her, and she regularly finds time to help train our Tiny Tot and Juvenile competition athletes."

The club are now upping our efforts to help fundraise for Scarlette’s international expenses.

The Baton team in West Norfolk- Marquettes (55399174)

They will be holding raffles, a bingo, quiz night amongst other ideas, follow their Facebook page @MarquettesBaton to keep up to date with our progress.

To donate or give raffle prizes email marquettes@outlook.com.