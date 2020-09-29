18 new flats planned for Lynn town centre

Eighteen new town centre flats could be created in King's Lynn.

Plans have been submitted to convert and extend the former Royal British Legion headquarters in Tower Street.

Bespoke Estate Group wants to form a four-storey building by the addition of two storeys to the existing building. Each storey would have four or five flats.

A CGI image of the proposed development in Lynn's Tower Street (42467024)

A statement supporting the application to West Norfolk Council says the development would be in keeping with the existing character and form of the neighbourhood, particularly the Grade II listed premises of Kwik-Fit. Access to the flats would be via Regent Way and Tower Street.

"The development is in a highly sustainable location meaning on-site parking prevision is not a requirement although there is on-street parking and public car parks within a reasonable walking distance," says the statement. "A safe and secure bicycle storage area has been incorporated into the development which promotes environmentally friendly modes of transport."

It concludes: "The proposal will result in net benefit to the town providing new housing which is in a highly sustainable location with access to facilities and services with a walking and cycling distance."

A CGI image of the proposed development in Lynn's Tower Street (42467027)

The building was used by King's Lynn Club until its closure this summer.