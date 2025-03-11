An 18-year-old is among a group of three who could be jailed after a convenience store fight.

Teenager Kyrel Yallop, of Church Wood Close in Middleton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour to provoke unlawful violence.

He was joined in the dock by his father Aaron Yallop, 40, of Tennyson Avenue in Lynn, and Sadie Robertson, 37, also of Church Wood Close in Middleton.

The Spar store in Lynn, where the three defendants were involved in a fight. Picture: Google Maps

They both also admitted the same public order offence, which related to an altercation at the Spar store on Tennyson Road.

On November 8 last year, all three defendants became involved in a fight with another group outside the premises, before the incident continued into the shop.

The court heard that they threw punches and aimed kicks at the other group, with shelves inside the Spar damaged in the process.

Yallop Jnr also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of possessing a blade in a public place, having been caught by the police on December 11 with a flick knife on Queensway in Gaywood.

Yallop Snr, meanwhile, admitted theft from a shop, having stole beer worth £6.45 from Sainsbury’s on the Hardwick industrial estate on October 9.

The trio were told their offences could result in jail terms, and magistrates requested a pre-sentence report be carried out on each of them.

Yallop Snr has nine previous convictions for 17 offences, while Robertson has four previous convictions - including for assault in October last year.

Yallop Jnr is of previous good character.

They will return to court on May 8 to learn their fate.

Yallop Snr and Yallop Jnr have been released on conditional bail, with Robertson on unconditional bail.