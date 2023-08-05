An 18-year-old was described by his solicitor as a “naughty boy” after having a number of previous convictions to his name – the latest being having cannabis hidden in his sock.

Brayden McShane appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and admitted to the offence of being in possession of a Class B drug.

Prosecutor Nicola Lamb explained that on April 4, police were informed about a vehicle travelling on the A47 in Lynn and decided to pull it over.

McShane has 0.7g of cannabis in his sock. Picture: iStock

McShane was a passenger in that vehicle and admitted to the officer that he had a quantity of cannabis hidden in his sock.

It turned out he had a total of 0.7g of the drug and he was arrested.

McShane has a number of previous convictions and committing this offence meant that he was in breach of a two-year conditional discharge.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan said: “There was some kind of police marker on the vehicle.

“He turned around and said to police officers ‘I have some weed in my sock’. Not only that but he made admissions in his police interview.”

Mr Cogan added: “He’s in breach of a conditional discharge. He was being a naughty boy in Cambridge and was charged for a number of offences.”

Magistrates decided to take no action on the conditional discharge being breached and fined McShane £80.

McShane, of Collier Mews in Peterborough, was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £145.