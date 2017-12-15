£180k grants to support community-led housing in Breckland

Breckland councillors have voted to accept £181,690 of government funding to support initiatives aimed at delivering community-led housing.

The initiatives will give residents a chance to play a direct role in shaping and influencing the provision of affordable housing to meet accommodation needs in their area.

And could potentially see more affordable housing built in the district, as well as increased community engagement in the design, planning and management of homes built to meet a locally identified need.

Breakland Council executive member for growth, Gordon Bambridge said: “Additional affordable housing makes a huge contribution to improving the health and wellbeing of Breckland’s residents.

“By involving the local community in that process, it also helps us to enable stronger and more independent communities.

“I’m pleased that we’ve been able to work in partnership with two other Norfolk councils in order to share ideas and experience on this project.”

A total of £60 million in government funding is being awarded to 148 authorities to support community-led affordable housing developments in rural and coastal areas where the impact of second homes is an issue.

The grants come from the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG), made available through the government’s Community Housing Fund programme.

The amount each authority receives is based on the number of second homes in their respective districts.