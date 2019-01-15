£18k West Norfolk pay gap revealed by data

Top earners in West Norfolk earn an average of £18,400 more per year than their lower-paid counterparts, figures show.

Campaigners have called for a change of culture in the business world, after figures from the ONS revealed what they say are “vast economic divides” across the UK.

In West Norfolk, the average weekly pay packet for the top 20 per cent of earners among full-time workers in 2018 was twice that for the bottom 20 per cent.

The top earners were paid an average £695 per week - the equivalent of £36,120 per year.

For lower earners, average pay was just £341 per week, or £17,740 per year.

But the gap between the highest and lowest earners is smaller than the national average. Nationally, the highest 20 per cent of earners are paid an average of 2.3 times more than the bottom 20 per cent.

Luke Hildyard, director of independent think tank the High Pay Centre, said: “The UK is one of the most unequal developed countries in the world with some of both the richest and poorest regions in Western Europe.

“Most people are deeply uncomfortable with such wide divisions and rightly believe that we should be doing better.

“Corporate governance reforms, stronger trade union representation in low-paid, precarious industries and a change in business culture would all go a long way to building a fairer economy.”

The average full-time employee in West Norfolk works for 39.8 hours per week.

With a median salary of £23,821 per year, this means the average worker gets paid £11.51 per hour.

But the average hourly wage for the bottom 20 per cent of workers is just £8.57, compared to £17.45 for those at the top end of the scale.

Those figures refer to just basic pay, and do not include bonuses or overtime.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady called for the minimum wage to be increased to £10 an hour “as soon as possible”.

She added millions of people are stuck in low-paid jobs with little chance of progression, which is bad for both workers and productivity.

“Many towns have been held back by lack of investment, leading to a shortage of solid jobs with good pay,” she said.

“They need a fair chance to rebuild their local economy with government support through a new National Investment Bank.”