19 factory units empty in King's Lynn, FoI answer says

A resident fighting to prevent 19 factory units being built in Lynn has found out that there are already 19 similar buildings lying empty in the town.

Kerron Abel, 73, of King’s Avenue in Lynn, put in a Freedom of Information request to West Norfolk Council asking how many factory units were empty in Lynn.

King's Lynn Town Sign... (4470664)

The reply promptly came back that 19 are empty at present leaving him dumbfounded.

“How can they justify going ahead with these destructive plans when they haven’t filled the ones they’ve already go,” he told the Lynn News.

“I believe that some of these 19 units have been unoccupied for years. The council just says that they are too large to use. The question I ask is why can’t these properties be utilised first before new ones are built?

“The infrastructure is there, the services are there. I also ask the question, what do they intend to do with these properties?”

Mr Abel is fighting the plans being put forward for five acres of land to the rear of Rollesby Road by Guernsey-registered Apex Platinum Investments.

He said that up to 700 residents in homes around his area have back a petition opposing the plans for the industrial estate.

Mr Abel, who has lived in Lynn for 13 years and who described himself as “passionate” about the town, said: “It is a lovely piece of natural land. It is quite peaceful, or was before they started chopping down trees.”

He said he would like to see the area landscaped into a park for residents to enjoy.

“One of the residents put her husband’s ashes there,” he said. “You can see it means a lot to people.”

He said they had been told that the planning application for the 19 factory and storage units off Rollesby Road should be coming up for consideration in October but the agenda for Monday’s borough council planning committee does not contain any reference to the scheme.

Apex has previously said that 70pc of the trees on site will be preserved.