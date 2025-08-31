A teenager had “nothing to say” for himself after calling police “f***ing f**gots”.

Harvey Devitt, 19, from West Winch, stood arms crossed at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after hurling abuse at officers during his arrest.

Appearing unrepresented, he pleaded guilty to the offence, which was recorded by his friends on Friday, August 8.

Harvey Devitt was arrested on Norfolk Street in Lynn. Picture: Kris Johnston

Prosecutor Nicola Lamb said that Devitt was spotted by an officer in the early hours of the morning at the King’s Abbey taxi rank on Norfolk Street.

He could be heard shouting: “Come on then, I will f***ing lay you out.”

When the officer approached him, she noticed his pupils were large and suspected he was drunk or on drugs.

He told her to “f*** off”, and as she took hold of his arm, he began to resist.

Devitt was escorted to a police car, continuing to shout and swear as his friends videoed the incident.

The unemployed 19-year-old, who already had three previous drunk and disorderly offences to his name, claimed he was sober that night.

He also has £590 in outstanding court fines and was told that the bailiffs have a distress warrant.

“I have nothing to say,” he told the court.

Chair of the magistrates Joycelyn Girling said: “Why you have decided to start this criminal behaviour, goodness only knows.

“You could go to jail.”

Devitt was handed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 in court costs, as well as a £26 victim surcharge.

Ms Girling advised him to find a job and sort out his fines.

“Pay back to society what you take out,” she said.