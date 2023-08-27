Home   News   Article

19-year-old from Downham Market at risk of prison sentence after being caught with cannabis in King’s Lynn

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 06:00, 27 August 2023

A 19-year-old has put himself in breach of a suspended sentence and could face going to prison after getting caught with a quantity of cannabis.

Leon Vertigan, of Priory Road in Downham, pleaded guilty to having the Class B drug in his possession while in Lynn.

Vertigan had been given a suspended sentence in Manchester Crown Court after intending to supply Class A drugs.

Vertigan admitted to having cannabis in his possession. Picture: iStock
He will be sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing at a date yet to be decided.

Vertigan has been released on unconditional bail.

