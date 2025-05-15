In this week’s Picture This, Lynn Museum shares a sketch of two men fencing by a Lynn artist.

Lynn-born Thomas Baines lived from 1820 until 1875, and he is renowned for his vivid paintings, which offer detailed and accurate observations of nature and colonial life.

Yet, his on-site, observational sketches provide a more intimate glimpse into his explorations, allowing us to see the daily routines of those undertaking such adventurous expeditions.

A sketch of two men fencing by Thomas Baines

Inscribed on March 17, 1855, this sketch shows two men fencing, with rigging faintly visible in the background and fellow sailors behind them.

Baines captures intimate depictions of the people who shaped his travels, immortalising these fleeting moments in a few strokes of chalk.

He immerses us in the daily lives and routines of the explorers aboard the ship, providing a rare glimpse into untold stories.