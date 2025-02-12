Lynn’s and Hunstanton’s District and Priory Rotary clubs held their annual Swimarathon - raising £20,000 for their local charities.

The clubs again combined to put on their Swimarathons at the Alive swimming pools at St James, Lynn and Oasis, Hunstanton on Saturday.

This year, there were 39 teams of up to six swimmers in Lynn and 12 teams at Hunstanton - making record numbers.

Team G's taking photos before they compete. Picture: Ian Burt/Norfolk Schools Photography

All teams swam relays in their allocated hour slots, covering an impressive combined total of more than 7,500 lengths of the 25-metre pools - equating to 120 miles - while raising money for charity.

West Norfolk Swimming Club also took part, entering 12 teams - their youngest squads up to their masters. Their teams swam 2,098 lengths across their two hours.

In total, £20,000 was raised over the two events aided by a generous contribution of £7,000 from local businesses.

These funds will be distributed across to the charities at presentation evenings in Lynn on February 17, and in Hunstanton on a date to be confirmed.

Participants of the Swimarathon at Alive St James Swimming Pool. Picture: Ian Burt/Norfolk Schools Photography

The charities that entered teams and will be benefitting from the event include Break Children’s Homes, the 8:56 Foundation, the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company, Little Discoverers, Little Miracles Lynn and Fenland, Mr Bees, and Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

The Purfleet Trust, the QEH rehab unit, St Faith’s Church, Tapping House, West Norfolk Autism Group, West Norfolk Carers and West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled will also benefit.

Rotary member Ken Banks paid a special thank you to the pool staff from Alive Leisure, the volunteers and the main sponsors, Adrian Flux at Lynn and Specsavers at Hunstanton.

Ken said: “It was a fantastic day with a great atmosphere of fun and enthusiasm from all who took part.”

Competitors at the Magpie Centre. Picture: Ian Burt/Norfolk Schools Photography

“The amounts raised for charity were well beyond our expectations, making the whole event incredibly worthwhile,” Ken added.

The Rotary Swimarathon will be taking place again next year on Saturday, February 7.

The Rotaries hope that this extraordinary total can yet again be surpassed.

A swimmer at the Swimarathon at Alive St James Swimming Pool. Picture: Ian Burt/Norfolk Schools Photography

Reporting by Cara Fiore

