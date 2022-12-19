Wren Kitchens opened in Lynn on Friday, offering customers a chance to bring their designs to life through virtual reality technology.

The store, at Campbells Meadow Retail Park on Hardwick Road, is its 107th UK showroom and has created 20 jobs.

Wren Kitchens is an 'advanced concept store and allows customers to use virtual reality head sets to make their choices. The showroom includes wireless Meta Quest 2 VR for customers to show design concepts in stunning quality.

Wren Kitchens has opened in Lynn (61409132)

Customers can use these headsets to walk around their space, interact with appliances and open and close drawers and storage solutions, allowing for a next-level interactive experience.

Wren says there is a kitchen for everyone, with prices starting from £3,000 to £30,000-plus, in a range of modern, traditional, and industrial styles.

By designing, building, and delivering everything in-house, Wren say they can offer luxury kitchens at an affordable price.

Wren Kitchens has opened in Lynn (61409117)

General manager Ronni Moss said: "After months of hard work I am so excited to be opening the Lynn showroom. It has been a pleasure building the team and watching the showroom transform, and I can’t wait to see the public’s reaction as there’s no other kitchen showroom like this in the area.

"We offer our customers everything they need under one roof, including worktops, handles, lighting, flooring, and appliances. Using our virtual technology we are able to bring their kitchens to life – all from the comfort of a sofa. We can't wait to share it with them!”

West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge attended the launch to cut the ribbon, and added: "I am delighted to be opening a new branch of Wren Kitchens in Lynn. We very much welcome new businesses in West Norfolk, both for the local economy and the job creation it offers.”

As part of the launch, Wren donated £500 to the Mayor’s charitable trust, which supports The Bridge for Heroes and The Purfleet Trust.

Wren Kitchens has opened in Lynn (61409144)

Wren Kitchens has opened in Lynn (61409162)

Wren Kitchens has opened in Lynn (61409190)

Wren Kitchens has opened in Lynn (61409255)

Wren Kitchens has opened in Lynn (61409289)

Wren Kitchens has opened in Lynn (61409322)

Wren Kitchens has opened in Lynn (61409352)

Opening hours for the store are Monday to Friday 9am-8pm, 9am-6pm on Saturdays and 10.30am-5pm on Sundays.