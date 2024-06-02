A 20-year-old could face a spell in jail after admitting to stealing from a town store.

Stephen Cross appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via a video link from custody.

He pleaded guilty to stealing a power washer worth £209 from B&Q on the Hardwick industrial estate on April 1.

The B&Q store in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

By committing the offence, Cross, of Magdalen Road in Norwich, breached a suspended sentence handed to him by Norwich Crown Court.

Lynn magistrates opted to commit him to the Norwich court to be sentenced, and he will appear there on July 2 to learn his fate.

Cross has been remanded in custody on unconditional bail until that date.