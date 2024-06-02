Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stephen Cross faces jail after stealing from B&Q in King’s Lynn

By Kris Johnston
-
kris.johnston@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 02 June 2024

A 20-year-old could face a spell in jail after admitting to stealing from a town store.

Stephen Cross appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via a video link from custody.

He pleaded guilty to stealing a power washer worth £209 from B&Q on the Hardwick industrial estate on April 1.

The B&Q store in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps
The B&Q store in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

By committing the offence, Cross, of Magdalen Road in Norwich, breached a suspended sentence handed to him by Norwich Crown Court.

Lynn magistrates opted to commit him to the Norwich court to be sentenced, and he will appear there on July 2 to learn his fate.

Cross has been remanded in custody on unconditional bail until that date.

Courts Crime Kings Lynn Kris Johnston
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE