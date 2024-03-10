A 20-year-old who was stopped by police in Lynn admitted to having cannabis on him.

Ollie Hooker, of Croft Road in Upwell, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to having the Class B drug in his possession.

Prosecutor Stephen Munton explained that Hooker had a run-in with the police in Lynn regarding an unrelated incident on July 15 last year, and he was searched.

Ollie Hooker had 2.9g of cannabis on him. Picture: iStock

He admitted to officers that he had cannabis on him and handed over the 2.9g in his possession.

Initially, he was given a conditional caution for the offence, but Hooker did not comply with the caution’s agreement to take a Red Snapper learning course – aimed at preventing further offending – so ended up in court.

Hooker had no previous convictions to his name.

In mitigation, George Sorrell explained that Hooker has since given up cannabis.

Mr Sorrell said: “This drug habit is in the past, he is not taking it anymore. He was working as a landscaper, but it is seasonal so he is currently unemployed. He is looking forward to finding work.”

Hooker was handed a 12-month conditional discharge by magistrates. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and court costs of £50.