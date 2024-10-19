Last month, he put his life on the line to kick down five doors and save four people from a burning building.

But this week, 20-year-old Ryley Dale wound up in Lynn Magistrates’ Court after stealing an elderly woman’s bank card and spending her money.

His offences were committed before his heroic actions - with his solicitor saying that he has gone “from zero to hero”.

Ryley Dale saved four people from a burning building last month - but was in court this week

On Thursday, Dale, of Waterlow Road in Terrington St Clement, pleaded guilty to theft by finding, fraud by false representation, and possession of a Class B drug.

The court heard that on August 14, a 78-year-old woman dropped her bank card while carrying shopping into her home.

The next day, she realised she had lost it.

Upon contacting her bank, she was informed that two transactions had been made at a Premier convenience store, worth £15.55 and £13.95.

A third payment of £46.04 was later made using the card.

The victim contacted the police, with officers subsequently examining CCTV footage at the stores in question.

They were able to identify Dale as the culprit, and noticed he had attempted to make a fourth transaction before the card declined.

Dale was arrested on August 27, and during a search of his home, a “small amount” of cannabis was found in a kitchen drawer.

Probation officer Lewis Spicer told magistrates that Dale is currently serving a 12-month community order handed to him in January.

He has completed 67 hours of unpaid work as part of that, but the order is currently suspended due to medical reasons.

In mitigation, solicitor Alison Muir said: “Clearly it wasn’t his - had had no right to take it. It was theft by finding - but then he used it as well.”

She said Dale used the stolen card to purchase nappies for his child.

She then told the court of the incident which saw Dale run into a burning building in Gaywood to save the lives of four people.

His mother had been giving him a lift home at the time - but upon seeing the flames, he sprung into action.

Following the incident, he was left with a sore foot and ankle where he had kicked the doors - while he also inhaled a significant amount of smoke.

Ms Muir said: “There is no excuse to do what he did, and he accepts that.

“What he did was appalling - but he went from zero to hero.

“That is the other side of Ryley Dale the court needs to be aware of.”

Magistrates ordered Dale to pay £50 in compensation to the elderly victim due to the “inconvenience” he caused her, as well as £75.54 to the bank which reimbursed her stolen funds.

He will also pay an £80 fine and £32 victim surcharge, while the drugs will be forfeited and destroyed.