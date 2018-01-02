2018 will be the year to really Love West Norfolk

Today the Lynn News gives its support to a campaign that we hope will dominate 2018 and showcase everything great about West Norfolk.

Love West Norfolk, which officially launches on Friday, aims to create pride and aspiration within the area and give people a voice on what they believe makes it so special.

Custom House King's Lynn

The campaign is being headed up by key community leaders, including the chief executives of a number of organisations in the borough.

Through Love West Norfolk, people will be able to share their views on what they love about the area via social media and events.

Companies will also be getting involved and will be running consultation and engagement activities for employees and customers to share what they think sets West Norfolk apart.

The chief executive and the leader of West Norfolk Council, and the chief executives of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the College of West Anglia, Freebridge Community Housing, Community Action Norfolk and the Clinical Commissioning Group are just some of the key figures involved in the campaign, which is also supported by Norfolk County Council.

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long said: “I so often read that King’s Lynn and West Norfolk is a ‘hidden gem’, with beautiful coastlines, stunning rural villages and a wealth of history and heritage.

“Now it’s time West Norfolk stopped hiding its light under a bushel. It’s time for us all to start showcasing the wonderful things that West Norfolk has to offer.

“It’s time we all realised how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful, vibrant place. It’s time to stop taking for granted what we see every day and time we all started telling the world why West Norfolk is such a great place.”

Tony Hall, chief executive of Freebridge Community Housing and chairman of West Norfolk Strategy Group, which brings all the leaders together, said: “West Norfolk is a fantastic place to live, work and play in. I hope this initiative will remind everyone what a fantastic area it is and encourage people to apply for jobs or consider setting up businesses here.”

David Pomfret, principal and chief executive of the College of West Anglia, said: “I love West Norfolk because of its wonderful countryside and coastal areas, heritage and historical architecture.

“However, above all else, I opted to work in West Norfolk and stay in West Norfolk because of the passion and commitment of local business leaders to work together to make a positive difference.”

The campaign is set for its official launch on Friday, and you can follow it on social media on @LoveWestNorfolk on Facebook and Twitter, and love_west_norfolk on Instagram.