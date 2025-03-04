James Wild says he will work to ensure new town projects reflect what residents want following confirmation of millions in funding.

An announcement today from the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government has cemented a £20million long-term investment in Lynn to raise living standards.

The Plan for Neighbourhoods aims to create thriving places, strengthen communities, and empower local people. In each area under the programme, a ‘Neighbourhood Board’ will be established, bringing together residents, businesses and grassroots campaigners to draw up and implement a vision for their neighbourhood.

Lynn is set to receive £20million in funding to go towards key town projects. Picture: Mark Fiander

The North West Norfolk MP welcomed the news, saying he is happy that the funding - which was initially allocated by the former Conservative Government - has carried on.

“This confirmation of the £20million allocated to King’s Lynn by the last government for projects to improve our town for local residents is very welcome,” he added.

“I am glad ministers listened to the case for continuing this important long-term funding to invest in our community.

The North West Norfolk MP welcomed the announcement

“Through the £25million town deal we are already delivering ambitious projects, and I’ll be working to ensure the new projects funded over the next decade properly reflect local people’s priorities.”

Over the next decade, the money will go towards enhancing high streets and community hubs, as well as growing health and wellbeing services, boosting economic growth, and tackling issues like crime and anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Alistair Beales, the West Norfolk Council leader, said: “We’re very pleased to have further significant national investment coming to King’s Lynn, helping to unlock the full potential of our unique place for local communities, delivering new facilities, opportunities and jobs for residents, supporting the local economy and making more of our rich heritage.

“Last summer we undertook significant consultation within the community to get a picture of people’s latest aspirations for the town.

“Those valuable insights, together with the national priorities underpinning the ‘Plan for Neighbourhoods’ regeneration programme, will help us identify where this additional investment can make the biggest difference, working with our local partners to shape projects and building upon the good work that’s already in progress under the Town Deal.

“Through major regeneration and investment, our town will become a better connected, more attractive and accessible place, where residents and businesses are inspired and supported to achieve their ambitions, visitors choose to explore as a destination, and where there is more for everyone who comes into the town to enjoy and experience.”

Vicky Etheridge, interim chair of the Lynn Town Board, added: “I welcome this further, much-needed investment in King’s Lynn.

“During the summer, we ran a major consultation with people who live, work, visit, run a business, and study in King’s Lynn to update our investment priorities for the town in readiness for opportunities like this, and we want to reflect the positive change local people tell us they want to see.

“Lots of great work is already underway to shape the future of King’s Lynn and I look forward to receiving further information from Government about this latest funding announcement.”

The investment priorities for Lynn, shaped through significant community engagement last summer as part of the Long-term Plan for Towns, are:

• Improve town centre attractiveness and cultural experience

• Create a successful, modern, mixed-use town centre

• Enhance connectivity and accessibility

• Improve safety, security and community wellbeing

• Raise young people’s aspirations and support business and skills growth.

The plan is for the sum to be split into £14.93million of capital funding and £4.59million of revenue.