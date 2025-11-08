Magistrates decided their sentencing powers were insufficient to deal with a 21-year-old accused of dealing three drugs.

Bobby Greeves, of Westfields in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he did not give a plea to three offences.

Greeves is accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, a Class A drug, as well as ketamine and cannabis, both Class B.

There is an accusation that Greeves was dealing cocaine between October 20 last year and March 31.

The 21-year-old is also alleged to have dealt ketamine between January 31 and March 31, as well as cannabis on March 31.

Magistrates decided their sentencing powers would be insufficient to take the case on and declined jurisdiction.

The bench said a sentencing starting point is four years in prison.

Greeves is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on December 4 to enter his plea.