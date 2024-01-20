A 21-year-old alcoholic has been fined after defying a police officer’s orders while drunk.

Tyler Pateman, of Kings Green in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He was charged with failing to comply with a section 35 direction made under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, and pleaded guilty.

Tyler Pateman had attempted to enter a nightclub on Norfolk Street in Lynn

Crown prosecutor Holly Postle told the court that just after midnight on May 6 last year, Pateman was attempting to gain entry to a nightclub on Norfolk Street, but had been refused on a number of occasions.

He was arguing with members of the public, and a police constable spoke to him on two occasions, asking him to leave the vicinity.

Later, after Pateman had continually refused, he was handed the section 35 direction, which required him to leave Norfolk Street and Railway Road for a specified time.

However, he again refused, and left his dispersal notice on the ground. He was therefore arrested at 3.20am.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Charlotte Winchester said: “He had been drinking – he drank to excess.

“He accepts the facts that have been outlined to you.”

Ms Winchester said Pateman was originally handed a conditional caution for his offence, but failed to pay a £25 fine, resulting in his court appearance.

She told the court that he suffers with an alcohol dependency, but has reduced his daily intake of between six and seven Stella Artois cans to either three or four.

He is also having his mental health examined at the moment, the solicitor said.

Magistrates, chaired by Ginny Hutton, fined Pateman £200. They also ordered him to pay an £80 victim surcharge and £50 in legal costs.