A London man who attempted to instigate a fight during a night out in Lynn has been fined.

The police were called on December 15 last year after receiving reports of Joel Scortegagna Valente, 21, shouting and swearing at members of the public along Norfolk Street.

He was squaring up to people while drunk, urging some to engage in a fight with him - and despite being told to stop by officers, his confrontational behaviour continued.

Joel Scortegagna Valente attempted to start a fight on Norfolk Street in Lynn

He was therefore arrested, and wound up at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Valente, who had 14 previous convictions to his name, last committed an offence in 2023.

Appearing unrepresented, he said his girlfriend has been pregnant in recent months and this was his first night out in a “long time”.

“I am very sorry for what I have done,” Valente, of Fonthill Road in London, said.

Magistrates handed him an £80 fine, while he will also pay a £32 victim surcharge and £50 in court costs.