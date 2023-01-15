A 21-year-old avoided having a suspended sentence activated despite being caught with a knife at a village pub.

Zachary Mackender, of London Road, Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday charged with possessing a Workpro craft knife in a public place.

He pleaded guilty - but his solicitor successfully argued that he had only been carrying the blade because he intended to harm himself with it.

The Winch pub, between Lynn and West Winch (Image: Google Maps)

Prosecutor Hannah Butler said that police were called to The Winch pub, on the A10 between Lynn and West Winch, on November 20 to reports of a man carrying a knife.

They noted that Mackender was not making any threats with it, but he was searched anyway - and it was found inside his bum bag.

Mackender, who has a previous conviction for possession of a firearm, told officers he uses the knife for work purposes.

In mitigation, Tiffany Meredith confirmed that fact to magistrates - but added that on that particular day, he had been carrying it for another reason.

Instead, Miss Meredith said, Mackender wanted "to harm himself" with the blade due to harbouring suicidal thoughts at the time.

For confidential support on an emotional issue, call Samaritans on 116 123 at any time. If you want to talk to someone confidentially, click here.

She added: "Since then, he has taken the opportunity to turn things around for himself."

Mackender, who has no official diagnosis but is believed to have a depression-related condition, has now reportedly set up his own bank account for the first time.

He also has a number of support mechanisms in place, according to Miss Meredith.

However, due to having been handed a 12-month suspended sentence for a separate offence on September 1, being caught with the blade meant Mackender faced going to jail.

However, magistrates deemed that it would be "unjust" and opted not to activate it.

Instead, he was handed another 24-month suspended sentence - and was also told to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also made an order for the knife to be destroyed.

In reference to the exit that offenders sent to prison take at the Lynn court, the 21-year-old was told: "Mr Mackender, the ball is now in your court really. If you do not, the next time you are back here you will be leaving through that door and not that one."