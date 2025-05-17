Magistrates urged a 21-year-old to get his act together after he was caught with cannabis.

Kenzey Cook, of St Edmundsbury Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted having a Class B drug in his possession.

The court heard that on August 22, police had reason to carry out a search warrant on Cook’s home.

Cook was caught with 4.5g of cannabis. Picture: iStock

While searching, they found two bags of cannabis, weighing 4.5g.

Cook was last in court in 2023 for drug-related offences.

In mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell told the court that Cook has had an “unsettled upbringing”.

Mr Sorrell said: “He lives at home with his family, many of who are known by these courts.

“I told him that it is an illegal activity to have drugs, and that one day he could get in more trouble.

“He isn’t a person of the highest intellectual personality, and he doesn’t understand what is good for him, but he does want to get into some work.”

Magistrate John Hare urged Cook to start looking for employment.

“It must be boring sitting around at home all day,” he said.

Cook was fined £50, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and £30 in court costs.