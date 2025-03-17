A man has been charged after a food delivery driver’s vehicle was taken without consent and then crashed moments later.

Police were called to Austin Street in Lynn at 3.30am on Sunday morning to reports of a car that had crashed outside a building.

The 21-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving, and was taken to the Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Lynn officers arrested the 21-year-old in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: iStock

He was later further arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking when the owner of the car came forward to say it had been stolen.

In custody, the suspect spat at the custody sergeant - and so was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Subsequently, Lewis Cook, 21, of Dairy Way in Gaywood, was charged with taking a vehicle, failing to provide a breath specimen, driving without a valid licence, and assaulting an emergency worker.

He has been bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on April 24.