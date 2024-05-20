A 21-year-old timber engineer was caught travelling through town with laughing gas in his car.

Rudolfs Simkuns appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with possession of a Class C drug, and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was travelling along London Road in Lynn on January 27 when the police pulled him over due to his manner of driving.

Rudolfs Simkuns appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

He told officers he had recently inhaled laughing gas, and three canisters of the nitrous oxide were found during a search of the vehicle.

At the time, he accepted they were his but offered no explanation as to why he had them.

Simkuns, of Tinkers Drove in Wisbech, told magistrates: “I was with another occupant.

“They were actually his, but they were in my car, so it was my problem.

“That is all I have got to say.”

He informed the court that he works as a timber engineer and lives with his parents.

Magistrates fined Simkuns £112, while he will also pay £85 in court costs and a £45 victim surcharge.