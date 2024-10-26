A 21-year-old who became addicted to cocaine was caught driving with the drug in his system.

David Moyle, of South Wootton Lane in Lynn, admitted drug-driving on Hardwick Road on June 6 when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court heard from prosecutor Abdul Khan, who said that police stopped the Vauxhall Corsa that Moyle was driving at 9.50pm.

Moyle’s solicitor told the court he had become addicted to cocaine. Picture: iStock

A saliva test showed that Moyle had cocaine in his system, and he was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigtion Centre for further tests.

Moyle had 139mcg of benzoylecgonine - a cocaine breakdown - in his blood. The legal limit to drive is 50mcg.

In mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell described Moyle as a “man of previous good character”.

“He is 21 years old and from a good family,” the solicitor said.

“He got involved with cocaine and he became addicted. When you’re addicted to cocaine, you end up with no money and feeling depressed.

“Mr Moyle took cocaine with the intention of making him feel happier - but it did the opposite and made him depressed.

“Now, he has given up the substance and has no intention of returning to it.”

Moyle was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £383. He will also pay a victim surcharge of £153 and court costs of £85.