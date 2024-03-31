A 21-year-old was filmed smashing her partner’s window after an argument - but later paid to repair the damage.

Madison Cruickshank, of Riversway in North Lynn, had been in a relationship with the man for around one year when she found out she was pregnant.

This led to their relationship becoming “strained” - and after a disagreement in January this year, she was asked to leave his house.

She continued to text him throughout the night, but was ignored.

On the morning of January 21, Cruickshank sent another message threatening to smash her partner’s windows.

He captured footage of her after she appeared in his back garden. She picked up a chair before using it to damage the double-glazed living room window, hitting it several times.

Cruickshank appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property.

The court heard that after her offence, she voluntarily offered her partner £175 to repair the damage.

Mitigating, duty solicitor Andrew Cogan said: “That in itself, coupled with the guilty plea, suggests to me that this is something that is very regretted by Ms Cruickshank.

“It can’t have been easy for her to find the £175, but she has put things right.

“The long and short of it is they have rekindled their relationship now - that this is behind them.”

Magistrates handed Cruickshank a six-month conditional discharge, and also ordered her to pay £70 in court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.