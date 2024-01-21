A 21-year-old drink-driver lost his job and wound up in court after being caught following a trip for post-work food.

Police were on patrol on the outskirts of Lynn on November 24 when they caught sight of Anthony Woodcock.

His tyres were “squealing” due to the speed with which he travelled around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout, and he was subsequently pulled over.

Anthony Woodcock’s tyres were ‘squealing’ as he drove around the QEH roundabout in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

He told officers he felt tired, but he failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

While in custody, an evidential test revealed he had 53mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, exceeding the legal limit of 35mcg.

Woodcock appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Crown prosecutor Holly Postle told the court that the defendant, who had two previous convictions, was currently serving a community order imposed on November 2.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Charlotte Winchester said that on the day of his offence, Woodcock had been returning from work when he decided to stop in Lynn for food. He then “unfortunately” decided to drink as well.

“He is remorseful for his behaviour. He lost his employment as a result of this offence,” M Winchester said.

“He says he has been drinking more than he should.”

Magistrates, chaired by Ginny Hutton, disqualified Woodcock – who lives at Norwich Road in Dereham – from driving for 14 months.

He was offered a drink-driving rehabilitation course which, if completed by October 9 this year, will reduce the timeframe of that ban.

Woodcock was also fined £266, and will pay £105 in legal costs and a £105 victim surcharge.