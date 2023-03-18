A man who repeatedly attempted to re-enter a nightclub after giving his friend his bank card has appeared in court.

Jed Taylor, 21, of Kingcup, Lynn admitted to being drunk and disorderly at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Serena Berry outlined to the magistrates that in the early hours of Sunday, January 22, Taylor was ejected out of Dr Thirsty's nightclub in Lynn.

Jed Taylor was ejected from Dr Thirsty's in Lynn (63049831)

Bar staff asked Taylor to leave the doorway of the club and was then removed multiple times.

Police officers were on patrol nearby and Taylor was shouting at them with slurred speech and then called them "pussies".

Taylor has no previous drunk and disorderly convictions but does has 10 theft-related matters.

Mitigating for himself, Taylor said: "Basically, I went out with friends and my friend had my card in the club."

He went on to say that he was trying to re-enter the club to get his card back.

He said: "Someone was going to spend all my money, I woke up the next day and was £100 into my overdraft.

"I didn't do nothing wrong, I just wanted my card back. Nobody is going to leave their card in the club, it's not really fair is it?"

Magistrates fined Taylor £40 and ordered him to pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge fee of £16.