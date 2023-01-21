A 21-year-old was handed a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Danny Carman, of Donington Park in Leverington, appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with the offence - which took place in the latter town.

Prosecutor Qamar Iqbal told magistrates that police had originally asked the defendant if he needed any assistance when they spotted him on Albert Street.

Albert Street in Lynn, where Carman's offence took place

However, after a spell of swearing and being "obstructive", he was detained.

Appearing unrepresented, Carman said the ordeal had been "just a drunken mistake really".

He told magistrates that his family supports him financially, and that he is not currently looking for employment.

He was subsequently handed a 12-month conditional discharge, but was not fined due to his financial situation.

However, he was told to pay legal costs of £50 and a £26 victim surcharge.

Lead magistrate John Hare said: "Hopefully going forward you will try and keep a handle on it.

"Don't let the drink get the better of you.

"The main thing is to try and stay out of trouble for the next 12 months."