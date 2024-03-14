Police are looking for a 21-year-old from Lynn after he failed to show up to court.

Michal Rogozinski is wanted by police and is known to frequent the areas of Lynn, Downham, Wisbech and London.

Rogozinski is described as white, of slim build, around 6ft 2ins tall, with blue eyes, and short brown hair.

Michal Rogozinski is wanted by police. Picture: Norfolk Police

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police quoting crime number 36/10031/24 via their website, phoning 101 or emailing Adam.oliver@norfolk.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

