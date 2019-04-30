22 apartments plan for central King's Lynn building

A planning application has been received by the borough council to convert offices to the rear of a central Lynn building into residential apartments.

The application is for 18 Tuesday Market Place and proposes 22 new residential apartments at the site.

It was received on Thursday and can be viewed on the borough council website.

18 Tuesday Market Place

It states that existing offices to the front and east of the site will be retained.

The Grade II listed building, known as Bishops Lynn House, is currently being used for inquests and is also where KL Magazine is published.

It dates back to the seventeenth century when the building operated as a merchant’s house.