Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King’s Lynn man Spencer Cookland-Delves appears in court for 2022 stabbing on Fairstead Estate

By Alice Hobbs
-
alice.hobbs@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:13, 11 July 2025

A man is set to be sentenced after a stabbing took place on a town’s estate.

Spencer Cookland-Delves, a 22-year-old from Hingham Green, appeared at Lynn’s Crown Court today, where he admitted wounding with intent for an incident which took place nearly three years ago.

Police were called to Lowfield, in Fairstead, shortly after 5.30am on September 24, 2022, following reports that a man in his 30s had been left with injuries from a suspected stabbing.

The incident took place at Lowfield in 2022. Picture: Google Maps
The incident took place at Lowfield in 2022. Picture: Google Maps

At the time, an appeal for witnesses was launched, and Cookland-Delves was later charged in 2023.

Today’s hearing was adjourned, and he is due to be sentenced on Friday, September 5.

Courts Crime Kings Lynn Alice Hobbs
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE