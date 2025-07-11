A man is set to be sentenced after a stabbing took place on a town’s estate.

Spencer Cookland-Delves, a 22-year-old from Hingham Green, appeared at Lynn’s Crown Court today, where he admitted wounding with intent for an incident which took place nearly three years ago.

Police were called to Lowfield, in Fairstead, shortly after 5.30am on September 24, 2022, following reports that a man in his 30s had been left with injuries from a suspected stabbing.

The incident took place at Lowfield in 2022. Picture: Google Maps

At the time, an appeal for witnesses was launched, and Cookland-Delves was later charged in 2023.

Today’s hearing was adjourned, and he is due to be sentenced on Friday, September 5.