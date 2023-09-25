A 22-year-old has been arrested following a crash at the Hardwick roundabout in Lynn over the weekend.

Police were called to the scene at 7.50pm on Saturday after a two-vehicle collision. The road was closed while emergency services, including firefighters and paramedics, attended the scene.

Nathan Roberts, of Burch Close in Lynn, has subsequently been charged with three offences – taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The Hardwick roundabout in Lynn, where the crash occurred on Saturday

He had been arrested at the scene and was taken to Lynn Investigation Centre for questioning.

Roberts has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court today.

Reports suggest that at least one vehicle was left upside down after the weekend crash.