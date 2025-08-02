A man who was caught with multiple canisters of laughing gas in his uninsured car has been fined hundreds.

Rudolf Simkuns, of Tinkers Drove in Wisbech, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to the possession of the Class C drug for wrongful inhalation - as well as driving without insurance.

The 22-year-old factory worker had been stopped in a BMW on St James Street, in Lynn, after continuously sounding his horn on Wednesday, April 2.

Rudolf Simkuns was stopped on St James Street in Lynn. Pictures: Google Maps

When officers searched the car, they spotted nine canisters of nitrous oxide on the floor.

Simkuns, who has three previous drug-related offences, claimed he had found the items and put them in his car.

Mitigating, solicitor George Sorrell said: “He can’t explain why he did it - he made a mistake.”

Simkuns has been fined £292 for each offence, and will have to pay a victim surcharge of £234 as well as £85 in court costs.

The destruction of the drugs has also been ordered.