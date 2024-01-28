A 22-year-old’s erratic driving led to a series of narrow misses after a night of drinking vodka and lemonade in town.

Ciaran O’Brien, of Balmoral Close in Dersingham, pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drink when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

It was shortly after 1am on December 9 when a member of the public was driving behind O’Brien on the A149 at Sandringham.

Ciaran O’Brien drunk-drove after a night at Dr Thirsty’s. Picture: iStock

He was travelling at just 25mph, and was swerving across the road to the extent that he almost disappeared into the treeline.

At this point, the witness noticed that one of O’Brien’s wheels was missing entirely.

His vehicle had caused damage to the cat’s eyes on the road, and the witness proceeded to follow him as he sped up when approaching his home street.

Police had been called by this point, and O’Brien was swaying backwards on his feet when they arrived.

Officers were on the scene within minutes, and the defendant provided a reading of 105mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath when asked to conduct a test. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

Mitigating, duty solicitor Andrew Cogan said O’Brien had paid a visit to Dr Thirsty’s in Lynn earlier in the evening, drinking “three or four” vodka lemonades before having one more just before he left.

“Of course, he thought that he was fit enough to drive. He accepts that he was not,” he said.

“He is at a loss to explain why he was driving without a wheel.

“He is a man of previous good character.”

Mr Cogan told the court that O’Brien has lost his job since his offence, as it requires him being able to drive.

Magistrates, chaired by Louise Barber, disqualified O’Brien from driving for 20 months. He was offered a drink-driving rehabilitation course which, if completed, would reduce that period by 20 weeks.

He was also fined £200, and will pay £105 in legal costs and a £114 victim surcharge.