A man in his 20s was caught drug-driving after "coming off the tracks" during an unhappy period of his life.

22-year-old Pedro Paulo Machado Esteves appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, pleading guilty to possession of cannabis and drug-driving.

Magistrates heard from crown prosecutor Ruth Becker that Esteves had been driving on Nar Ouse Way in Lynn on October 29 last year when he was pulled over by police.

Esteves, of Bradshaw Court in March, Cambridgeshire, was stopped by uniformed officers due to his speed - and they quickly caught a scent of cannabis coming from his vehicle.

The defendant admitted to taking the Class B drug two days prior, and confessed to having some on his person at the time - with 0.72g being recovered.

Esteves complied with a roadside drug swipe and blood tests at the station after being arrested, which revealed he had 3.4mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system - with the legal limit being 2mcg.

He had no previous convictions, but had received a caution for possession of Class B drugs before.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said Esteves lives with his mother and looks after her due to her having suffered from "serious illness in her life".

Esteves was going through an "unhappy period in his life" at the time of his offences, according to Mr Sorrell, who added that he "came off the tracks a bit and that resulted in him taking cannabis".

"Since last October he has got this matter under control and he has spoken to experts," the solicitor said.

"Having taken up normal cigarette smoking and enjoying it, it may be helpful to do that as an alternative, and it has worked."

Esteves has reportedly not taken any cannabis since his offences.

Mr Sorrell added: "I want to emphasise that the defendant is a young man, 22 years of ages, gifted in many directions.

"I thought it very important for you to know that he is not going to fall into this trap again."

Magistrates, who were led by Pat Isbill, handed Esteves a mandatory 12-month disqualification from the roads for his drug-driving offence.

He was also fined £320 for that charge, and was fined £210 for possession of cannabis.

He was also ordered to pay a £208 victim surcharge and £105 in legal costs, bringing his total payments owed to £833.

An order was also made for the forfeit and destruction of the drugs.