A 22-year-old has been fined after repeatedly ignoring police instructions following a night out.

George Block, of Hillington Square in Lynn, admitted he has had a “reality check” since the offence when he appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

Crown prosecutor Holly Postle told the court that on May 26, Block had been asked to leave The Eagle pub on Norfolk Street due to his behaviour.

George Block appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Police officers on duty along the street told him to leave the area, and he originally agreed.

However, he returned shortly after midnight - and was subsequently handed a direction under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act which stated he must not re-enter the street.

Despite that, he showed up once again a short while later and was arrested.

Appearing unrepresented in court, Block said he returned to Norfolk Street to pick up a set of house keys he had left with a friend.

On the police response, he said: “They were fair - they were just doing their job.”

Magistrates handed Block a £123 fine after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the police order.

He will also pay a £49 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.