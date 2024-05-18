A 22-year-old faced a court appearance after becoming involved in a town centre spat.

Gary Satt appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to being drunk on a highway.

The court heard that shortly after midnight on March 10, police were patrolling Norfolk Street in Lynn when they attended an incident involving a group of people pushing each other.

Norfolk Street in Lynn, where Gary Satt was drunk

After attempting to throw a punch, Satt was detained by officers. He was slurring his words, shouting and swearing, and was subsequently arrested.

Magistrates fined Satt, of Robingoodfellows Lane in March, £40, while he will also pay £85 in court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.