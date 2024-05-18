Gary Satt in King’s Lynn court after being drunk in town centre
A 22-year-old faced a court appearance after becoming involved in a town centre spat.
Gary Satt appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to being drunk on a highway.
The court heard that shortly after midnight on March 10, police were patrolling Norfolk Street in Lynn when they attended an incident involving a group of people pushing each other.
After attempting to throw a punch, Satt was detained by officers. He was slurring his words, shouting and swearing, and was subsequently arrested.
Magistrates fined Satt, of Robingoodfellows Lane in March, £40, while he will also pay £85 in court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.