“I’ve got nothing to say,” were the words of a 22-year-old in court for shouting and swearing at nightclub door staff.

Vilius Toleikis, of Stonegate Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Crown prosecutor Abdul Khan told the court that on January 19 at 1.21am, Toleikis was asked to leave the Dr Thristy’s nightclub on Norfolk Street.

The incident happened on Norfolk Street in Lynn

However, he refused to leave the premises and began shouting and swearing at door staff.

He continued to refuse the leave the area, so was arrested by police and taken to the town’s Police Investigation Centre.

This is not the first time that Toleikis has committed this type of crime, as he appeared in court last May after being drunk on Norfolk Street - again swearing at police.

Toleikis appeared unrepresented in court and offered little mitigation for himself.

“I’ve got nothing to say,” he told magistrates, before stating he does not work.

Toleikis was fined £40 and will pay a £16 victim surcharge.